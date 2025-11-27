PRCI names Baldev Raj as Vice Chairman of Delhi Chapter

The Public Relations Council of India has appointed Baldev Raj, founder and CEO of Prius Communications, as vice chairman of its Delhi Chapter.
PRCI said the appointment comes as India’s communications sector faces rapid changes driven by faster information flow, increased public scrutiny and higher expectations around transparency and trust.
The organisation is working to expand its leadership to help communication professionals navigate these shifts. The Delhi Chapter is expected to focus on knowledge development, research, ethical reputation management and technology- and AI-driven skill building.
M. B. Jayaram, Chief Mentor & Chairman Emeritus, PRCI, said, “As communication moves closer to the centre of decision-making, whether in governance, healthcare, business, or public life, PRCI needs leaders who understand the full arc of this responsibility. Baldev has worked at the intersection of these spaces for more than two decades. He has built teams, institutions, and systems that place credibility and strategic rigour at the forefront.”
Jayaram added that Raj’s contributions as a mentor and his work on complex communication challenges made him a good fit for the role. “What stood out for us is not just the scale of his experience, but the consistency with which he has contributed to the profession, mentoring young professionals, guiding organisations through complex communication challenges, and advocating for higher standards of practice. We see his appointment as an important step in strengthening PRCI’s Delhi Chapter and accelerating our mission to develop communicators who can operate confidently in an increasingly complex communication environment,” he said.
Raj has worked for more than two decades across sectors including healthcare, finance, technology, education and public policy.
He has also delivered talks at over 2,000 platforms, written more than 1,800 articles and mentored more than 5,000 professionals and students.
Speaking on his appointment, Baldev Raj said, “I am pleased to take on this responsibility and grateful for the trust PRCI has placed in me. This is an important moment for our profession. The expectations from communication, whether from the public, from institutions, or from industry, have grown significantly.”
He added, “I look forward to working with the Delhi Chapter to build programmes that strengthen professional capability, deepen cross-sector dialogue, and prepare young communicators for a landscape that demands both precision and purpose. I am committed to contributing meaningfully to PRCI’s growth and to the development of a more responsible communication ecosystem.”