Prega News retains Team Pumpkin for its digital mandate

Team Pumpkin has announced the continuation of its partnership for the fourth year with Prega News. The agency has been retained to manage Prega News' ongoing mandates for social media, SEO, website development and management, and performance marketing.
Commenting on the extension of this partnership, Joy Chatterjee, AVP – Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma, stated, "We are glad to continue our association with Team Pumpkin for our digital mandate. Prega News has consistently strived to provide women with our expert pregnancy care solutions, and Team Pumpkin has proven to be an invaluable partner in helping us achieve our digital marketing goals. They have played a pivotal role in Prega News’ digital growth in the last 3 years by boosting our follower base through innovative and engaging social media campaigns. This partnership goes beyond a mere collaboration; it's a testament to our shared vision of empowering women with accurate information and support during their pregnancy journey.”
Swati Nathani, co-founder and chief business officer of Team Pumpkin, also commented on the partnership, saying, "This collaboration with Prega News is definitely an exciting milestone for Team Pumpkin. We are privileged to work with a brand that has consistently prioritized the well-being of women. We have proven our commitment to the cause by delivering strategic solutions for the brand’s growth. Our team looks forward to leveraging our experience and expertise to further enhance Prega News’ presence in the market."
The different network agencies of Team Pumpkin are serving these mandates. SEO and performance marketing are serviced by ROIsted, while web development is undertaken by Team Pumpkin’s tech vertical - Tech Pepo.