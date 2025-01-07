Premjeet Sodhi joins WPP OpenDoor as Global Lead Measurement & Analytics

Premjeet Sodhi has been appointed as the Global Lead for Measurement & Analytics at WPP OpenDoor, according to Sodhi’s LinkedIn. In this role, Sodhi will lead regional measurement and analytics teams, focusing on optimising Amazon media investments and driving impactful strategies for improved ROI through data-driven insights.
With over 20 years of experience in media research, strategy, and planning, Sodhi has consistently worked at the intersection of analytics and brand communication. He has a track record of leveraging data to guide brands in optimising media investments and achieving their business objectives.
Before joining WPP OpenDoor, Sodhi held pivotal roles including Global Lead for Measurement & Analytics at Wavemaker where he was responsible for creating value for clients by enhancing the ROI of brand investments through advanced analytics.
He also served as the Chief Strategy Officer at Wavemaker India where he led the development of innovative tools and techniques, building a team of experts to redefine media strategies. Additionally, he used to be the Chief Growth Officer at the media agency.
Sodhi has worked at agencies like Mindshare Fulcrum, Initiative and Lintas Media Group.