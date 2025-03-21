Prerna Parmar joins Dentsu India as Senior Creative Director

Dentsu India has appointed Prerna Parmar as Senior Creative Director, further strengthening its creative leadership team. She took to her LinkdIn to announce the update. With a career spanning over a decade in advertising and content creation, Parmar brings experience from several agencies and media networks.
Prior to this role, Parmar was associated with MullenLowe Lintas Group, where she served as Unit Creative Director and later as Creative Director. Her portfolio also includes creative roles at MissMalini Entertainment, Fever 104 FM (HT Media Ltd.), Hotstuff Advertising, Radio Mirchi, and M&C Saatchi Mumbai.
With experience in brand storytelling, digital content, and integrated campaigns, Parmar’s appointment comes at a time when Dentsu India is expanding its creative capabilities.