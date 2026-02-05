Prime Video adds Goldmines Play as add-on subscription in India

Prime Video has onboarded Goldmines Play as an add-on subscription for customers in India, expanding its catalogue of Hindi-dubbed South Indian films and popular Hindi titles.
Goldmines Play, the streaming service from Goldmines Telefilms, aims to offer a library of South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi, along with Hindi film classics.
The launch builds on the production’s experience in Hindi dubbing and its presence in television, as it looks to grow its digital footprint and meet rising demand for South Indian content among Hindi-speaking audiences.
Speaking on the development, Gaurav Bhasin, Head of Marketplace (Add-On Subscriptions and Movie Rentals) and Prime Video Ads, India, said, "We are happy to welcome Goldmines Play as an add-on subscription on Prime Video. Prime Video's add-on subscriptions have become a powerful launchpad for both international and local language streaming services and studios to reach audiences across India. This collaboration enriches our regional content offering and gives customers access to a fantastic collection of dubbed blockbusters from beloved stars, all in one destination. As we continue expanding our add-on subscriptions to serve customers with more choice and convenience, Goldmines Play's robust library of Hindi-dubbed South Indian and Hindi films will enhance our entertainment experience and broaden the range of authentic, local stories available to audiences.”
Manish Shah, Founder and CEO, Goldmines Telefilms, added, “At Goldmines Telefilms, our journey has always been driven by a deep understanding of mass audiences and their love for powerful storytelling. From building the No. 1 Satellite movie channel in the Hindi Speaking Market to creating the world’s No. 1 YouTube movie channel, our focus has remained firmly on scale, quality, and accessibility. As we strengthen our OTT presence through Goldmines Play in partnership with Prime Video, we are excited to take our content legacy even further, bringing high-impact Hindi and Hindi-dubbed entertainment to audiences across screens.”
The add-on subscriptions allow customers to manage billing and logins in one place, browse and search across services within the Prime Video app, and access a consolidated watch list and download library.