Prime Video rolls out Moviesphere+ as an add-on subscription in India

Prime Video has added Moviesphere+, a Lionsgate-owned service, as a new add-on subscription option in India. The service is available at an introductory price of Rs 399 per year and is expected to offer subscribers access to a library of Hollywood films, classics and new TV shows.
Speaking about the development, Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals) and Prime Video Ads, India, said, "We are delighted to launch Moviesphere+ as the newest addition to our add-on subscriptions on Prime Video. Prime Video's add-on subscriptions have become a powerful launchpad for international streaming services and studios to reach audiences across India. In our effort to serve customers with more choice and convenience, we continue to expand our add-on subscriptions, bringing popular streamers together under one destination: Prime Video. With this collaboration, Moviesphere+'s robust repertoire of Hollywood content will enhance our entertainment experience and broaden the range of global stories available to Indian audiences."
The streaming platform said the add-on subscription model gives users access to multiple streaming services within one platform, unified billing, consolidated watchlists and personalised recommendations. The service currently aggregates content from about 30 OTT platforms, including the newly added Moviesphere+.