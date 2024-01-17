RuPay Prime Volleyball League onboards Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for Season 3

RuPay Prime Volleyball League has appointed Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for its third season. The actor has garnered a reputation for his fitness and diet regimes over the past couple of decades. Roshan, an avid sports fan himself, enjoys the physical nature of volleyball and described the partnership as a natural fit for him. Roshan also engaged in a discussion about the upcoming season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League with some volleyball stars who will be competing in the third edition.
RuPay Prime Volleyball League Season 3 is all set to begin from 15th February, 2024 and will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.
Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder at Baseline Ventures Pvt Ltd commented, "We are delighted to have Hrithik Roshan join us as our brand ambassador for the next edition. The actor has redefined the meaning of athleticism and fitness over the years and has been a true source of inspiration for many of our athletes. He has been quite vocal about the need to maintain physical and mental fitness, and hence we wanted a star personality such as him to be associated with our product. His presence will not only add glamour to RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, but it will also make the overall product even more exciting and adventurous. We cannot wait for the third season to kick off."
Hrithik Roshan shared his excitement on joining as the brand ambassador, "I'm thrilled to be a part of the third edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23. My congratulations to the visionary team of Baseline Ventures, Sony Pictures Network, Sony Liv for putting up two remarkable Seasons of premium Volleyball that have gripped India. I'm amazed with the growing viewership and I'm positive that together we shall deliver yet another season of aspirational sporting opportunities to the youth of our country. The future of Volleyball seems bright in India and I look forward to discover new talents through the course of the league."