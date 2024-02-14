Ex-Meta Priya Rege Jaggi joins McDonald's as Associate Director of Marketing

After leading consumer marketing efforts for Facebook and Instagram for over four years, Priya Rege Jaggi joined McDonald's as Associate Director of Marketing in February 2024.
With a proven track record across diverse industries, Priya, an alumnus of SP Jain, has been driving impactful marketing strategies and brand development initiatives.
From navigating intense competition at Meta to founding Vantage Designs, an e-commerce venture specialising in stylish Indian-market tailored bags, Priya demonstrates a talent for innovation and business growth. At Cipla Health Ltd, she worked on Go-to-Market strategies for the pediatric portfolio, while her tenure at Johnson & Johnson, spanning over 8 years, saw her managing brand portfolio growth for iconic brands like Clean & Clear and Stayfree. Priya's experience also includes spearheading the launch of Neutrogena store, where she focused on brand visibility and sales.