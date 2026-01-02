Priyanka Vishnoi joins Liberty Shoes as Head of Marketing

Priyanka Vishnoi has been appointed as Head of Marketing at Liberty Shoes, where she will oversee brand strategy, retail marketing and digital growth efforts.
Vishnoi announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post, writing, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head Marketing | Driving Brand, Retail & Digital Growth at Liberty Shoes!”
She brings more than two decades of experience across brand, retail and integrated marketing roles. Before joining Liberty Shoes, Vishnoi was Senior Brand Lead at VLCC, where she worked on pan-India marketing strategies across clinics, partnerships and campaign execution.
Earlier, she spent nearly six years at BIBA Apparels, managing brand marketing across traditional, digital and social media platforms. She has also worked in retail marketing at Cheil India and held marketing roles at BOP Group, where she handled advertising, media planning and channel partner marketing.
Vishnoi began her career in marketing with roles at Impact Marketing Services, Welspun Retail and Koutons Retail. In these positions, she worked on brand development, retail expansion and customer engagement programmes across multiple consumer sectors.