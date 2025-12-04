Project Worldwide launches India & South Asia operational centre in Bengaluru

Project Worldwide has opened its India/South Asia ‘Project Hub’ in Bengaluru, bringing together several of its agencies under one integrated operational centre. The move is part of the holding company’s global rollout of multi-agency collaboration hubs already established in New York, London, Singapore and Sydney.
The Bengaluru hub is designed to offer what the company describes as ‘hyperconnected creativity,’ giving clients single-point access to multiple disciplines without traditional agency silos. The hub will support integrated brand solutions across experiential, production, communications, gaming and AI-led services.
The centre will house teams from George P. Johnson (experiential marketing), OS Studios (gaming, esports and Gen Z culture), NOMOBO (broadcast production), Praytell (earned-first creative and communications), AI Labs (AI solutions) and +91, the network’s outsourced content and operations unit.
Chris Meyer, CEO of Project Worldwide, said, “This Hub is a strategic investment in one of the world’s most dynamic markets. I look forward to Rasheed’s leadership in bringing this vision to life.”
Rasheed Sait, recently appointed chief growth officer for Project Worldwide, India/South Asia, will lead expansion efforts in the region. “I am thrilled to lead this new chapter for Project Worldwide in India. The Project Hub is a launchpad for clients to tap into a powerful, integrated suite of services,” he said.
The company said the hub will act as a regional gateway for clients in one of the fastest-growing global markets, supporting end-to-end brand and marketing needs.