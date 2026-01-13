Project Worldwide launches new IP to evaluate marketing effectiveness

Project Worldwide has launched a new IP called ‘Math of Marketing,’ aimed at developing a framework for evaluating marketing effectiveness and measurement in India.
The framework begins with what it describes as India’s largest study on marketing return on investment and will continue as an ongoing programme. The framework will bring together senior marketing leaders and industry professionals from the B2B and B2C sectors to develop benchmarks for 2026.
Chris Meyer, Global Chief Executive Officer, Project Worldwide, said, “India is at a pivotal juncture where evidence-based marketing is the key to unlocking the next phase of economic growth. By launching this IP, we are establishing a rigorous foundation for understanding the drivers of brand value and commercial success in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.”
The framework will examine issues such as the balance between short-term returns and long-term brand value, the role of customer retention and loyalty, and the use of technology, including artificial intelligence and advanced attribution tools. It will also assess how marketers experiment and measure efficiency in spending.
The first output will be a report titled ‘Math of Marketing: How Modern CMOs Measure What Matters.’
Rasheed Sait, Chief Growth Officer, Project Worldwide India and South Asia, said, “As India’s marketing ecosystem becomes increasingly complex, the industry needs more than just data; it needs a standardised language for success. With the launch of the ‘Math of Marketing’ IP, we are providing brands with the India-centric blueprints necessary to optimise media mix, creative effectiveness, and long-term investment.”
Project Worldwide plans to support the IP through industry consultations, expert discussions and workshops focused on challenges in the Indian consumer market.