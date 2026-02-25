Proost Beer introduces new brand identity

Proost Beer has introduced a new brand identity as part of its next phase of growth. The beer brand is owned by Grano69 Beverages.
The refreshed identity reflects the brand’s evolution in recent years as it moved from building distribution and availability to strengthening its position in beer markets. It described the rebranding as a gradual progression shaped by market conditions and consumer feedback rather than a sudden shift.
Commenting on the development, Tarun Bhargava, CEO and Co-Founder, Grano69 Beverages, said, “This change is not about reinventing Proost, but about presenting the brand in a way that feels relevant and impactful today. Consumer and retailer feedback has been central to this journey, and our focus remains on delivering a premium beer experience that consumers can rely on.”
The updated brand identity includes changes to packaging, messaging and consumer-facing touchpoints across digital platforms, events and retail outlets. The brand refresh is intended to better reflect changing consumer preferences and retailer expectations.
Bhargava added, “It wasn’t about changing who we are. It was about expressing Proost in a way that feels more modern, confident and relevant to today’s consumer.”
The refreshed identity is aimed at reinforcing quality and consistency while retaining its core positioning in the strong beer segment.
Bhargava further added, ““Our aim is to build a brand that consumers enjoy drinking, relate to emotionally and choose with confidence. This new expression of Proost sets the foundation for where we want to take the brand next.”