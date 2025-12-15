Propagate India elevates Parikshit Bhattaccharya to CCO

Propagate India, the digital agency within Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Parikshit Bhattaccharya as its Chief Creative Officer, expanding his responsibilities alongside his existing role as CCO of BBH India.
Bhattaccharya will continue to report to Paritosh Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer of Saatchi & Saatchi India, BBH India and Propagate India. In his expanded role, he will oversee the agency’s creative direction and digital output.
Bhattaccharya has more than two decades of experience across creative agencies. His work includes digital-led campaigns and utilities, and his recent work for Garnier’s ‘Bassi vs Garnier Men Facewash’ won a Cannes Lions award earlier this year.
Commenting on the appointment, Paritosh Srivastava said, “Propagate is entering an accelerated phase of growth, and Parikshit’s expanded role further fortifies our creative leadership at a time when the market demands transformative digital thinking. His strategic clarity, creative audacity and digital acumen will be instrumental as we scale our ambition and deliver business outcomes through digital experiences and narratives.”
Speaking about his extended role, Parikshit Bhattaccharya added, “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to craft the creative vision of Propagate in India. I look forward to collaborating with such a stellar team to help brands create serious cultural capital.”