Protean onboards Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador

Protean eGov Technologies Limited, a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) company has onboarded Pankaj Tripathi to showcase how DPI can elevate the lives of citizens. With this, it has unveiled a new campaign called 'Apni Kahaani ka Hero.'
The storyline of the film is a tribute to the 1.45 billion heroes, filled with aspirations and optimism, who overcome numerous everyday obstacles to fulfil their dreams. It is in doing so that they become the Heroes of their own life story. With Tripathi onboard, the ad film follows his narration, as he takes the viewer through pivotal moments from the life of a common Indian, with humble beginnings but big dreams, highlighting the brand's offerings.
Speaking about the film, Gaurav Ramdev, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, said, “Digital Public Infrastructure Is a technical jargon that a few understand and relate to, and needs to be humanised in storytelling. DPI is the empowerment of the nation and an enabler to billion aspirations. As humble leaders in this space, it is our responsibility to tell human stories that inspire - of a category that not only has an impact on the BFSI & startup industry but on every citizen of this country. It is this impact that we wanted to highlight through our campaign which marks the next chapter in rebuilding Protean’s identity. And we couldn’t think of anyone better than Mr. Pankaj Tripathi to be our chief narrator, because he is also our customer and now our brand ambassador. We are confident that this film will inspire millions of viewers to continue to be the Hero of their own stories.”
Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. said, “Amidst the evolving digital world, the growth in India’s digital prowess clearly stands out through the development of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) which we now share with the world. The core inclusive principle of DPI states that every citizen in the most inaccessible corner of the country has the same opportunity as everyone else, and thus DPI has played a key role in driving social and financial inclusion, which is pivotal for socio-economic transformation. Though Protean eGov has been a leader in the DPI space, we have always been working in the background; this campaign is our opportunity to tell our story. We are delighted to have a versatile and talented actor like Pankaj Tripathi to lead this narrative.”
Conceptualised and developed by Ogilvy, the campaign weaves together light-hearted lines, nostalgic moments, and a hunger for success. Speaking about their experience with the film, Sujoy Roy, Sr. Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy said, “Technology is a force for good, it’s bridging the gap between essential services and the people who need them. This new film, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, beautifully captures how Protean’s Digital Public Infrastructure solutions—such as the PAN Card, National Pension System, Open Network for Digital Commerce—are transforming lives across India. Through Pankaj’s journey, we see the true power of digital empowerment, making crucial services accessible, secure, and impactful for everyone. As an agency we are proud to play a role in helping Protean create these moments and contribute to a more inclusive future for all in the form of an engaging narrative.”
Actor Pankaj Tripathi added his bit saying, “When I was told about the campaign I was intrigued about what DPI is but then as I got to know about it, I was amazed about the impact it has in our lives and we hardly realize it. As a customer of Protean myself, I am thrilled to be a part of their story”
Kanika Bharadwaj, the CEO of People As Brands - PAB, who structured this association remarked, “At People As Brands, we’re committed to crafting collaborations that not only elevate brands but also resonate with audiences. This synergy between Pankaj’s authenticity and Protean’s innovation promises to be a game-changer, and we’re thrilled to have played a part in bringing this vision to life."