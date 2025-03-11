Publicis to acquire Lotame to boost AI-powered consumer targeting

Publicis Groupe has announced an agreement to acquire Lotame, an independent data and identity solutions provider, to enhance its AI-driven marketing capabilities.
The integration of Lotame into Publicis' targeted marketing unit, Epsilon, aims to bolster the company's identity-driven marketing services. Lotame's expertise and data assets are expected to enhance Publicis' AI capabilities, allowing clients to deliver personalized messaging with greater accuracy.
Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe commented: “In the age of AI, the name of the game is connect or die. By connecting Lotame to Epsilon, we’re reinforcing our industry-leading identity graph, giving clients the unique competitive advantage of seeing and engaging with 91% of all adults who use the internet, safely and transparently. By connecting that best-in-class identity to our clients’ data thanks to AI, and leveraging it across their marketing spectrum, from their PESO media ecosystem to content production, all in their owned environments, we are truly delivering measurable outcomes for their business. It’s how we are making CoreAI a reality, and how we’ve built a category of one for Publicis that means today we are the world’s largest advertising group, leading the industry on every KPI. As we continue to invest in the products, services and talent that drive differentiation and growth for our clients, I couldn’t be happier to welcome Andy and the outstanding teams at Lotame on board.”
Andy Monfried, CEO of Lotame, expressed enthusiasm about joining Publicis Groupe, highlighting a shared commitment to industry interoperability, connectivity, and privacy. He noted that Lotame's 19 years of data expertise would contribute to delivering the next chapter of connected identity for Publicis.
The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed. The deal is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.