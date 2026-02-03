Publicis’ Anupriya Acharya takes charge as Jury President for Creative Data Lions at Cannes 2026

Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Groupe South Asia, has been appointed Jury President for the Creative Data Lions at Cannes Lions 2026, becoming the first Indian to lead the jury for this category. She is also the first leader from India’s media sector to be named Jury President for the Creative Data Lions.
Speaking on her appointment to the jury, Anupriya Acharya, said, “I’m honoured to lead the jury for the Creative Data Lions, a category that reflects how creativity today is increasingly shaped by the interplay of data, intelligence and technology. There is often a misconception that data limits creativity, when in fact it can expand its possibilities, informing ideas, experiences and content that are meaningful, measurable, and relevant at scale. I’m looking forward to seeing how our industry uses data with imagination and responsibility to deliver creativity that drives real business impact.”
The Creative Data Lions category, introduced in 2015, recognises work that demonstrates how data can be applied creatively to unlock insights, inform decision-making, and deliver powerful creative solutions.
The category highlights campaigns that use data with originality and rigor to create meaningful experiences, measurable outcomes, and tangible impact for brands and businesses.