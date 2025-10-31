Publicis Groupe to acquire HEPMIL Media Group

Publicis Groupe has announced a definitive agreement to acquire HEPMIL Media Group, Southeast Asia’s influencer agency. The move, as the acquiring agency said, marks its latest expansion in the region’s fast-growing creator economy.
The agency noted, influencer marketing in Southeast Asia is expected to grow between 12% and 15% over the next five years, with spending projected to exceed USD 1.4 billion by 2030.
The holding agency said the acquisition will combine its data capabilities, through Lotame and Epsilon’s identity graph of over 800 million consumer profiles, with the influencer agency’s creator experience, establishing a data-driven influencer marketing offering in the region.
Commenting on the acquisition, Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, said, “After the acquisition of Influential 18 months ago and Captiv8 earlier this year, to build the world’s most powerful connected influencer platform, we’re doubling down on data-driven creator marketing in what is a highly strategic region for Publicis and our clients. Through the combination of HEPMIL’s reach, content expertise and social platforms with the power of Publicis’ identity graph and our unique media ecosystem, we’re building South East Asia’s first end-to-end influencer solution, enabling clients to unite social strategy, influencer management and cross-platform content to deliver creator solutions that drive real, measurable business outcomes. I’m delighted to welcome the outstanding HEPMIL teams to the Publicis family.”
Amrita Randhawa, CEO of Publicis Groupe Singapore and Southeast Asia, added, “HEPMIL started as a dream in Singapore Management University for Adrian Ang, my co-founder and me to start our own business. With an incredible team of over 300 people, the last 10 years have seen this dream become a reality. And today marks the beginning of the next chapter of our acceleration. This opportunity to work with the entire team in Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia and globally is going to unlock so much more value for our business, client partners, creator network and our employees.”
Following the acquisition, the acquired agency is expected to continue to operate under its existing brand and collaborate closely with the other agency’s teams across Southeast Asia.
The agency noted transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.