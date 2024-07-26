Publicis Groupe acquires Influential

Publicis Groupe has signed an agreement to acquire Influential. Led by Founder and CEO Ryan Detert, Influential will be integrated centrally within Publicis Groupe, providing clients and teams with advanced technology, expertise, and influencer marketing services.
By integrating these capabilities with Epsilon's unique data and identity assets and the scale of Publicis Groupe, they aim to provide their clients with leadership in ID-driven influencer marketing through:
- A Premium Creator Network: A brand-safe, premium marketplace to directly connect the brands with preferred access to millions of diverse creators and their audiences.
- Revolutionised Influencer Planning: Bringing our leading understanding of consumers via Epsilon to better identify creators that meaningfully connect brands to their target customers and find their audiences across the entire internet
- Maximised Cross-Channel Outcomes: Unifying, extending, and measuring the reach and impact of social campaigns to digital and affiliate channels in a singular, AI-powered platform with connected creative and sequential messaging that enhances customer experience and drives better business outcomes.
Ryan Detert, Influential CEO said, “I am thrilled for Influential to join Publicis Groupe – the world’s highest performing and most innovative holding company. We look forward to combining our complementary capabilities and technology to deliver unparalleled influencer identification, content creation, amplification, and measurement for our clients – and to defining the next era of influencer marketing together.”
Arthur Sadoun, Publicis Groupe CEO, said, “It is a great pleasure to be welcoming Influential to the Publicis family. Beyond its proprietary AI-powered platform, 100 billion data points, unrivalled network of over 3 million creators and access and data on 90% of influencers with 1M+ followers, Influential is above all an outstanding team of talent at the very cutting edge of their sector. With the new creator economy set to exceed linear tv on adspend in the next year, thanks to Influential we are able to fully embrace its outsized influence and put it at the service of all of our clients.
Not only does this acquisition mean we will take the leadership of Influencer marketing. It also uniquely positions us at the centre of the new media ecosystem. By combining our Epsilon data, which allow us to see 2.3 billion people around the world, with Connected TV, Commerce, and now Creators, we can enable our clients to truly know and understand their customers and prospects, and engage with them on a one-to-one basis, wherever they are, both online and offline. It’s how we are putting power back into the hands of brands in a fragmented media landscape, and driving marketing transformation that delivers real business outcomes.”