Publicis Groupe merges Publicis India into BBH India

Globally, Publicis Groupe merged its Leo Burnett and Publicis Worldwide networks into a single entity called Leo, aiming to simplify its structure and create a unified creative brand. In India, however, Publicis Worldwide was merged into BBH instead of Leo, diverging from the global model, according to a media report.
Publicis is expected to continue to exist as the group brand in the country, alongside creative agencies including Leo, Saatchi & Saatchi and BBH. The global launch of the Leo structure last year enabled markets to adapt to local needs, with the focus in India remaining on maintaining continuity and creative strength for clients.
Globally, the creation of Leo was intended to reduce overlap between agencies, consolidate talent and provide consistent delivery for multinational clients. A senior executive cited in the report, at a rival holding company, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the merger was driven by client pressure for fewer agency partners and more integrated services.
In India, the decision to integrate Publicis into BBH was influenced by BBH’s local positioning and client relationships, according to industry executives cited in the report. BBH India is known for its strategy-led approach and long-standing accounts, which made it a more suitable home for Publicis’ local operations.
Client continuity was also a factor. Industry executives said shifting Publicis accounts directly into Leo could have disrupted relationships in a market where advertisers place a high value on stability.
The India-specific structure, however, might create some inconsistency with Publicis’ global branding. Managing multiple creative brands in the same market could also pose internal coordination challenges.
The decision highlights how global agency groups are increasingly adjusting worldwide strategies to reflect local market conditions, particularly in large and complex markets such as India.