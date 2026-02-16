Publicis Groupe secures 56% of global new business billings in 2025

Publicis Groupe captured 56% of all global billings from new business opportunities in 2025, according to the latest New Business League rankings released by consultancy Mediasense.
Out of 3,885 pitches tracked globally between January and December, Publicis secured 1,458 wins, significantly ahead of its competitors. WPP ranked second with 672 wins, followed closely by Omnicom with 656.
The rankings also listed Interpublic Group (IPG) separately, despite its acquisition by Omnicom late last year. IPG recorded 192 wins. If combined with Omnicom’s tally, the merged entity would have placed second in total wins.
Publicis’ overall estimated year-to-date (YTD) new business revenue reached $1.09 billion globally, comprising $622.8 million from creative assignments and $471 million from media. Its creative new business revenue exceeded media revenue during a year when the broader market saw contraction in pitch activity.
Mediasense data shows that creative pitch volumes and billings declined 17% year-on-year in 2025. Media pitches were down 11%, while media billings also fell 17% compared to 2024.
WPP posted $363.8 million in creative new business revenue. However, its media performance weighed on overall results, with a reported $127.1 million decline in media new business revenue, meaning media account losses exceeded gains from wins during the year.
Omnicom generated $216.5 million in total new business revenue globally, while IPG posted $159 million. Dentsu recorded $119.3 million, followed by Havas at $94 million and Stagwell Group at $20 million. Accenture reported a net negative position in overall new business revenue.