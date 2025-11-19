Publicis Groupe South Asia announces Supraja Srinivasan as VP and Head of Corporate Communications

Publicis Groupe South Asia has appointed Supraja Srinivasan as Vice-President and Head of Corporate Communications for the region. She will report to Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Groupe South Asia, and will oversee internal and external communications, B2B initiatives, digital communications, and broader reputation management efforts.
Srinivasan joins the company with almost two decades of experience in corporate communications, brand strategy, and business journalism across Indian and international markets. She previously served at BookMyShow, where she spent seven years managing public relations and corporate communications across India, Southeast Asia, and the UAE.
Before entering corporate communications, Srinivasan worked as a business journalist in senior roles at The Economic Times, Bloomberg TV India, and CNBC-TV18. She has also been recognised for her work in communications and narrative strategy.
Publicis Groupe said the appointment strengthens its communications leadership as it continues to manage regional and global mandates across South Asia.
Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Groupe South Asia, commented “We are thrilled to welcome Supraja to our leadership team. Her strategic vision, deep expertise and dynamic approach to corporate communications will be instrumental as we amplify our narrative even further. Having delivered exceptional, consistent growth over the last five years, we are now pivoting to even more differentiated client solutions—powered by our unique data, content and AI-driven capabilities. Supraja joins us at an opportune time as we scale our next phase of growth and innovation.”
Supraja Srinivasan said, “I’m delighted to join Publicis Groupe South Asia at such an exciting time. The possibilities emerging from the Groupe’s unique ‘Power of One’ model —bringing together the best of creativity, data, technology, and media to deliver truly integrated, high-impact solutions — are immense. I look forward to working with our teams to shape narratives that reflect this innovation and dynamism, amplify our thought leadership and deepen engagement with clients, partners and colleagues as we help brands navigate the future of marketing."