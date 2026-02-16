Publicis Groupe appoints Tanushree Radhakrishnan as Global Media Lead – PGD

Tanushree Radhakrishnan has rejoined Publicis Groupe as Global Media Lead – PGD. Based in Singapore, she will focus on building global media capabilities and driving market-specific growth and innovation across delivery centres, with a special emphasis on India.
Radhakrishnan returns to the network after serving as Head of Biddable, APMEA at WPP. Prior to this, she spent over four years at GroupM in leadership roles, where she oversaw biddable media, automation and performance mandates.
Her career also includes senior leadership positions such as Chief Operating Officer at LIQVD Asia and Chief Digital Officer at Zenith, along with stints at Performics. Resultrix, MEC, Webchutney and Carat Media. This marks her third stint with the Publicis network.
With over two decades of experience across search, social and programmatic, Radhakrishnan is expected to strengthen the group’s global media and performance capabilities.