Publicis Health set to acquire p-value Group

Publicis Health has announced its intent to acquire p-value Group, a medical communications agency based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey, founded in 2004.
According to the statement by the agency, the acquisition is aimed at strengthening Publicis Health’s medical communications capabilities in the life sciences sector. The deal is expected to enhance the network’s global offering alongside its existing agencies, such as Langland Medical and Razorfish Health.
Matt McNally, Global CEO of Publicis Health, said, “p-value Group has built a reputation for unmatched scientific rigor and client partnership. By joining forces, we’re amplifying the value we deliver to clients by bringing greater precision, speed, and strategic alignment across medical communications. This is about scaling what works, removing barriers, and delivering smarter solutions that drive measurable impact for our clients.”
Linda Corvari, PharmD, Founder and CEO of p-value Group, will continue to lead the agency post-acquisition. She commented, “This is more than an acquisition, it’s a strategic alignment of vision and velocity. Publicis Health brings the scale, innovation, and purpose to take our work even further. Together, we’re redefining what’s possible in medical communications.”
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of August 2025, the agency stated.