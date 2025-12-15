Publicis Groupe India names Atique Kazi as CEO of Performics India

Publicis Groupe India has appointed Atique Kazi as Chief Executive Officer of Performics India, according to media reports. Kazi will report to Lalatendu Das, Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Media South Asia.
The group has also elevated Gautam Surath to Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. In the expanded role, Surath will lead a newly formed team focused on areas including influence, data and analytics, search, commerce, programmatic and marketing technology. He is also expected to support Kazi during the leadership transition.
Kazi brings more than two decades of experience across digital media, technology and data-led marketing. He has worked with brands on programmatic advertising, platform-based solutions and large-scale digital transformation initiatives, media reports said.
Speaking about the leadership appointments, Lalatendu Das said, “Atique’s appointment marks an important evolution for Performics India. His depth of experience, clarity of vision, and proven ability to scale complex digital ecosystems make him an exceptional addition to our leadership bench. At the same time, Gautam’s elevation to lead our Strategy & Transformation Office for the media division strengthens the Groupe in an equally crucial way. His steady leadership and ability to integrate media, data, AI, and commerce have shaped Performics India’s progress so far, and his new mandate allows us to double down on the capabilities that will define Publicis’ Media’s future. Together, these leadership moves position Publicis Media India to accelerate growth for our clients and deepen our competitive advantage across the region.”
Commenting on his new role, Gautam Surath said, “It has been a privilege to help shape the growth of Performics India over the years, and I’m deeply proud of what our teams have built together. As I step into this new role, I’m excited to work towards further strengthening the Groupe’s capabilities across data, influence, technology, and performance. These areas are increasingly central to how clients grow and I’m committed to bringing even more coherence, integration and strategic ambition to our offering. I look forward to supporting Atique during his transition and to working closely with the wider leadership to drive the next wave of momentum for Publicis Media together.”
Speaking on his new role, Atique Kazi said, “Performics India sits at a defining moment, where data, technology, and creativity converge to open extraordinary possibilities for brands. I’m energised by the scale of opportunity ahead of us and by the talent within the organisation. Together with the teams, I look forward to building solutions that are not just innovative but genuinely transformational for our clients. Performics has a strong legacy within Publicis Groupe, and we are now poised to shape the next chapter of its growth.”