Publicis Groupe India launches content studio

Publicis Groupe India has launched a new content studio aimed at helping brands create personalised and localised marketing content at scale. The facility is said to be designed to support real-time responses to cultural trends, regional preferences, and platform changes.
The agency noted, the studio combines the power of technology, data, and human creativity to produce content that aligns with business strategy and measures impact across campaigns.
Commenting on the launch, Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, said, "Marketers today aren’t short on data or ideas. What they need is the ability to turn those insights into powerful, relevant content, faster than ever before. This studio does exactly that. It brings together creativity, technology, and scale to act as a true growth engine for our clients."
The new India studio is equipped with editing suites, generative AI, and CGI workstations, offering post-production services.
The studio is integrated with the agency’s international production network, enabling real-time collaboration across markets.
“With the launch of our world-class content studio, we now house creative, production, and technology under one roof. This is truly creativity powered by craft and fuelled by data, ready to meet the pace of culture and deliver real impact for our clients," said Rajdeepak Das, CCO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia.
The studio’s already produced content includes product demos for Southeast Asia, festive campaigns in Australia, and influencer-led content in the U.S.
Speaking on the launch, Varun Shah, Managing Partner, Publicis Production, said, “Production is no longer the final step; it’s the creative engine that connects strategy, media, technology, and commerce. Today, it’s not just about producing more content; it’s about producing Intelligent content, made for the right audience, tailored to the right platform, and delivered at the perfect moment. With the launch of our first post-content studio, we now have the scale, speed, and precision to manage all our clients’ multi-market production needs, from start to finish.”