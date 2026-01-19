Publicis India launches digital unit focused on customer experience & AI

Publicis Groupe India on Monday announced the launch of Publicis Digital Experience (PDX), a new digital unit that brings together the group’s technology, data and experience capabilities.
The new unit is designed to address what it describes as middle- and after-funnel priorities for marketers and technology leaders, including customer experience, commerce, social media, marketing technology, CRM and artificial intelligence.
PDX is organised around three solution practices: social, AI-driven platforms and CRM. The offering also includes a central technology centre of excellence focused on emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.
The unit combines teams and capabilities from Digitas India, Razorfish India and Indigo Consulting into a single organisation.
Amaresh Godbole has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of PDX India. He will also serve as Chief of AI Experiences and Solutions for Publicis Groupe India.
Speaking on the development, Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia, said, “Marketing and technology have converged, expanding the remit of both the CMO and CIO. PDX re-architects how digital, technology, data and creativity work together to meet this transformation moment. As marketers reimagine the future, PDX is built to help accelerate it.”
Amaresh Godbole added, “We’re entering a world of technology haves and have-nots. Clients are no longer looking for fragmented services; they need partners who can turn AI and technology into a competitive edge across the middle and after funnel. PDX is built precisely for that moment. We’ve taken proven capabilities, applied scale thinking, and redesigned them for an AI-first future.”