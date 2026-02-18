Publicis Media appoints Adheesh Jain as Group Head – Media Buying for PMX

Publicis Media has appointed Adheesh Jain as Group Head – Media Buying for its PMX unit. He will work closely with the leadership team to strengthen the agency’s media buying capabilities and drive integrated solutions across digital and traditional platforms.
Commenting on the move, Jain said he looks forward to taking on new challenges and expanding his responsibilities in his new role.
Jain joins the network from WPP Media, where he served as Group Head – Media Investment for L’Oréal India. In this role, he managed digital media buying across OTT platforms, quick commerce, marketplaces, payments, and premium publisher ecosystems, while also closing large sponsorship deals across key entertainment and sports properties.
Earlier, he held leadership roles at Interactive Avenues, where he led digital buying for brands such as Amazon India and OnePlus India, overseeing large-scale media investments and performance-led optimisation. His career also includes stints at Amura Marketing Technologies and Logicserve Digital, spanning sectors such as e-commerce, finance, education and B2B.