Publicis Media India launches a full-funnel media agency

Publicis Media India, part of Publicis Groupe, has announced the launch of Spark Foundry India as it continues to expand its media portfolio.
The full-funnel media agency India enters the market with an AI- and data-led model aimed at integrating brand building, performance and commerce across the marketing funnel.
As part of the new structure, Niti Kumar, formerly Chief Growth Officer at the agency, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Spark Foundry India. She is expected to lead the media agency’s growth plans and oversee its positioning in the market. Ravi Bhaya will take over as Chief Growth Officer for Publicis Media India.
Jai Lala and Rathi Gangappa will continue to head Zenith and Starcom, respectively, under Publicis Connected Media, with expanded responsibilities. According to the announcement, Lala will sponsor Connected CRM, while Rathi Gangappa will sponsor Connected Influence.
All four leaders will report to Lalatendu Das, CEO of Publicis Media South Asia.
Commenting on the launch, Lalatendu Das said, “I am delighted to welcome Niti Kumar as CEO of Spark Foundry India and Ravi Bhaya as Chief Growth Officer, Publicis Media India. Both leaders bring an exceptional track record of driving integrated media strategies, accelerating business growth, and building high-performing, future-ready teams. At the same time, I congratulate Jai Lala and Rathi Gangappa on their new, enhanced mandates. Their combined expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our strategic vision, deepening client partnerships, and unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth in India’s ever-evolving media ecosystem.”
Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Groupe South Asia, said in her statement, “Publicis Media has been a consistent growth engine for Publicis Groupe India, delivering strong double-digit growth over the past 10 years. Beyond its impressive performance, India has emerged as a strategic hub for innovation, talent, and transformative media solutions. I applaud Lalatendu and the entire media leadership team for their vision and for driving growth, innovation, and measurable impact for our clients.”