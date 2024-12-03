Publicis OOH India's FlexForward turns billboard waste into community essentials

Publicis OOH India, part of Publicis Groupe India, has introduced the FlexForward initiative to address the environmental impact of vinyl flexes used in Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising. The program focuses on repurposing these materials into practical items, such as rain tarps and tote bags, to support community welfare. In collaboration with NGOs, it aims to reduce waste, promote sustainability, and engage local communities in environmental and social efforts. This programme addresses the environmental challenges of billboard waste, offering an innovative, first-of-its-kind solution that benefits both communities and the planet.
Flex is a printable plastic material used to create banners, hoardings, and other promotional materials. In partnership with leading NGOs such as Goonj, FlexForward collects post-campaign flexes and repurposes them into eco-friendly utility items, including rain tarps, tote bags, and women's utility pouches. These items are then distributed among marginalised communities, promoting sustainability.
The creative strategy behind this initiative revolves around the concept of superhero flexes, symbolising transformation, and change. The initiative highlights the community's active role in workshops where the collected flexes are cleaned, cut, and transformed into practical products.
Key Highlights
Waste Repurposing: Over 7 lakh sq. ft. of flex in Mumbai and 5 lakh sq. ft. in Delhi have been collected and transformed, preventing tonnes of waste from reaching landfills.
Carbon Footprint Reduction: Repurposing has substantially decreased emissions, contributing to a cleaner environment
Community Empowerment: The initiative engages local communities in the collection, transformation, and distribution process, creating awareness and fostering collective action.
Sejal Shah, Managing Director, PMX India, said, “FlexForward brings in sustainability through reuse of the materials for billboards and blends innovation with social responsibility. At the core of our business matrix and goals, is an unwavering commitment to environmental protection, sustainability, positive social change and progress. FlexForward is yet another manifestation of this commitment, taking a bold step in redefining sustainability in advertising. It’s not just about reducing waste; it’s about creating a green movement and empowering communities. This initiative is a testament to the transformative impact of collective action in making a meaningful difference.”