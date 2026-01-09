Publicis' Starcom India bags Rs 750 cr integrated media mandate for Flipkart

Publicis Groupe’s Starcom India has secured an integrated media mandate for Walmart-owned, estimated at Rs 750 crore, according to media reports. The win is among the largest media account awards in India’s advertising market this year.
The mandate covers the entire Flipkart Group portfolio, including fashion platform Myntra, value-commerce app Shopsy, travel booking service Cleartrip and fintech venture Super.money. The account was earlier handled by EssenceMediacom, part of WPP Media.
Under the agreement, the agency is expected to manage both traditional and digital media responsibilities. The scope includes developing a unified, full-funnel media strategy across multiple consumer touchpoints.
The pitch is said to have drawn participation from several agency networks, including Omnicom Media Group, WPP Media and Madison World. Following a multi-agency evaluation process, the mandate was awarded to Starcom India.
The win is said to strengthen the parent agency’s position in India’s competitive media services market, as large advertisers increasingly consolidate media duties and look for partners with digital, data and commerce capabilities.