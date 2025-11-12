Publieze Media & Ewebsoft partner to offer integrated PR and digital marketing

Publieze Media, a strategic communications firm, has announced a partnership with Ewebsoft, a digital marketing agency, to jointly offer integrated public relations and digital marketing solutions.
Under the collaboration, the communications firm will act as the official PR and communications partner for the agency, supporting it in strengthening its brand presence through strategic storytelling, media relations, and reputation management. In return, the agency will assist the firm’s clients with digital marketing, lead generation, and performance campaigns.
The partnership aims to combine the firm’s capabilities in public relations and content strategy with the agency’s digital capabilities, enabling brands to access both communication and marketing services under a single framework.
Akshit Bhardwaj, CEO and Founder of Publieze Media, said, “At Publieze, our goal is to help brands communicate authentically and strategically. Partnering with Ewebsoft allows us to extend this vision into the digital domain, offering our clients holistic visibility from compelling storytelling to measurable online impact.”
L. Kumar, Founder of Ewebsoft, added, “Ewebsoft believes digital growth and brand communication go hand in hand. Through this partnership with Publieze Media, we aim to combine creativity with credibility, helping businesses scale effectively across both digital and media platforms.”
The collaboration will focus on sectors including real estate, education, lifestyle, and technology, to help businesses improve visibility, trust, and engagement through unified communication and marketing strategies.