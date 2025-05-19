PUMA India partners with Mumbai & Bengaluru marathons in multi-year deal

PUMA India has announced a multi-year partnership with the Mumbai Half Marathon and the Wipro Bengaluru Marathon, both organised by NEB Sports Entertainment. As the official sportswear partner, the brand will be involved in various aspects of the events, including providing gear and logistical support.
The 8th edition of the Mumbai Half Marathon is set for August 17, while the Wipro Bengaluru Marathon, now in its 12th year, is scheduled for September 21. The partnership reflects the growing interest in distance running across Indian cities and the increasing involvement of global athletic brands in local sporting events.
Commenting on the partnership, Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of PUMA India, said, “The sport of Running is transforming India—shaping lifestyles, building communities, and redefining competition. Our partnership with NEB marks PUMA’s deeper commitment to fuel this momentum. India has an extremely vibrant community of close to 3 million registered runners and double-digit growth in marquee events like the Mumbai and Wipro Marathons. We think it is a fantastic opportunity to empower them to chase their goals and go the distance. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to push and elevate the evolution of running in the country.”
India's distance running landscape is experiencing rapid growth within the burgeoning sports ecosystem. In 2024, the emerging sports business experienced a 19% year-over-year growth, with marathons accounting for 23.5% of the overall segment.
Speaking on the occasion, Nagaraj Adiga, CMD - NEB Sports, said, "We are thrilled to welcome PUMA India on board as our official sportswear partner. At NEB Sports, we have always believed in creating inclusive, eco-conscious sporting experiences that go beyond the racetrack. This association marks an exciting chapter in fostering a culture of health and wellness across communities. Together, we aim to inspire more people to lace up and hit the roads with passion and purpose.”