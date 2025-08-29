Punt Creative wins digital mandate for Piramal Consumer Healthcare

Punt Creative has been awarded the digital mandate for Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH).
As a digital partner, the agency is expected to be responsible for driving social and digital campaigns for the brand’s three brands - Lactocalamine, the i-range including i-pill and their baby care brand, Littles.
Speaking on the collaboration, Harsh Shah, Managing Director of Punt Creative, said, “It is always exciting to work on brands that you personally are a fan of. With Piramal Consumer’s portfolio of brands, we knew from the word get-go that we wanted to be part of these brands’ legacy and growth. With Lactocalamine, Littles and the i-range, we see immense opportunities for us to do some really good, business-impacting work. The entire team at Punt Creative is looking forward to this exciting journey.”