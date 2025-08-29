Industry Updates

Punt Creative wins digital mandate for Piramal Consumer Healthcare

Punt Creative has been awarded the digital mandate for Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH).

As a digital partner, the agency is expected to be responsible for driving social and digital campaigns for the brand’s three brands - Lactocalamine, the i-range including i-pill and their baby care brand, Littles. The mandate was followed by a multi-agency pitch.

Speaking on the collaboration, Harsh Shah, Managing Director of Punt Creative, said, “It is always exciting to work on brands that you personally are a fan of. With Piramal Consumer’s portfolio of brands, we knew from the word get-go that we wanted to be part of these brands’ legacy and growth. With Lactocalamine, Littles and the i-range, we see immense opportunities for us to do some really good, business-impacting work. The entire team at Punt Creative is looking forward to this exciting journey.”

