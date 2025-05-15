Punt Partners names Harsh Shah as Managing Director of Punt Creative

Punt Partners, an integrated marketing transformation company focused on martech, AI, and creative technology, has appointed Harsh Shah as Managing Director of its creative services division, Punt Creative. Shah brings nearly 20 years of experience in brand strategy, integrated campaigns, and creative storytelling.
Before joining Punt Creative, Shah held leadership roles at agencies including VML (Wunderman Thompson) and Dentsu Webchutney, which won the Global Agency of the Year title at Cannes 2022 under his leadership. His work spans clients such as Meta, Google, YouTube, Uber, Flipkart, HUL, P\&G, Marico, Tinder, and Tanishq. Shah has received over 20 Cannes Lions awards, including Titanium, Grand Prix, and Gold.
“Joining Punt Creative feels like a homecoming to everything I love, ideas that move people, a culture that encourages bold thinking, and an ecosystem that’s embracing the evolution of creativity with both arms. Punt’s vision to unify brand, content, commerce, AI and tech is rare and real. I’m thrilled to lead this next chapter with our incredible talent and founding leadership,” said Harsh Shah, Managing Director, Punt Creative.
“Harsh is not only a creative leader but also a strategic thinker who understands the changing face of brand building. His energy, integrity, and deep industry insight will be instrumental as we continue to scale Punt Creative and bring our integrated vision to life,” said Madhu Sudhan, Co-Founder of Punt Partners.
“We built Punt Creative to challenge the status quo and create brand experiences that deliver impact across platforms. Harsh’s leadership will help us sharpen that promise. His ability to inspire teams and clients alike makes him the perfect partner for our next leap,” added Priyanka Agarwal, Co-Founder of Punt Partners.