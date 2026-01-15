PunToon Kids & VidUnit name Sagar Panda as VP for Brand Partnerships

PunToon Kids and VidUnit have appointed Sagar Panda as Vice President for Brand Partnerships. In the role, Panda will oversee brand partnerships, integrated digital sales and branded content initiatives across both platforms.
Panda has nearly two decades of experience across media, advertising and digital businesses. He most recently led the West and North regional business at Lokal News App, where he was involved in regional expansion and revenue growth. His previous roles include leadership positions at ZEE5, Zee Entertainment, Sakal Media Group, The Hindu Group, India TV, Network18 and Dalal Street Investment Journal.
At PunToon Kids and VidUnit, Panda will work on developing brand partnerships, including around VidUnit’s celebrity-led digital content properties.
Commenting on the appointment, Sourabh Kumar, Founder & CEO of PunToon Kids and VidUnit, said, “PunToon Kids and VidUnit are scaling rapidly across content, creators, and brand solutions. With Sagar joining us, we are confident of building meaningful, long-term brand partnerships, spanning kids' content at PunToon Kids and celebrity-led digital IPs at VidUnit. His strategic thinking and execution strength will be critical as we accelerate growth across both businesses.”
The appointment comes as the brand looks to expand its branded content and digital partnership offerings across kids and creator-led formats.