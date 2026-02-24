Puresta names Rumi Ambastha as Marketing Head

Rumi Ambastha has been appointed Marketing Head at Puresta, a newly launched skincare brand. She announced the move in a post on LinkedIn.
“I have joined Puresta as the Marketing Head. The latest venture by Hitesh Dhingra, Bhisham Bhateja & Ashish. Back with the team after The Man Company to rewrite the destiny of the skincare category,” she wrote.
Ambastha added, “Today we are launching Puresta, a new way of thinking about Beauty, Derma and AI.”
Ambastha was also recognised in 2021 as part of Social Samosa’s 40 Under 40 list.
Prior to joining Puresta, she served as Vice President of Marketing at Mila Beauté and earlier as Associate Vice President of Brand Marketing at Swiss Beauty.
She previously spent several years at The Man Company, where she held roles including Director of Brand Marketing and Brand Manager. Before that, she worked in marketing and branding roles at HCL Healthcare India and Manipal Hospital.
Ambastha began her career in advertising, working with MullenLowe Lintas Group and Mudra Communications, and completed internships at Contract Advertising India and R.K Swamy BBDO.