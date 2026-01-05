PVR INOX partners with Ikonz to launch holographic platform for ads

Cinema exhibitor PVR INOX has launched a holographic engagement platform in partnership with Ikonz Studios, introducing 3D interactive displays in cinema spaces.
The platform moves beyond traditional on-screen and lobby advertising by placing holographic installations in cinema foyers and concourses. It allows audiences to interact with life-like 3D content in real time.
The system uses Ikonz Studios’ HXR (Holographic Extended Reality) technology and artificial intelligence tools. It also allows the use of celebrities and intellectual property in campaigns. One of the early installations featured actor Amitabh Bachchan for IDFC Bank.
The platform is currently operating at seven PVR INOX locations in Delhi and Mumbai. A wider rollout to about 50 cinemas across India is planned in the first quarter of 2026.
Speaking about the collaboration, Gautam Dutta, CEO, Revenue and Operations, PVR INOX Ltd, said, “Cinema has always been a powerful advertising medium because of the undivided attention and emotional immersion it commands. With this holographic engagement platform, we are taking cinema advertising to its next phase, moving from passive exposure to immersive, interactive brand experiences. In partnership with Ikonz Studios, we are creating a scalable, future-ready engagement ecosystem that allows brands to connect with audiences in a more intuitive, memorable and impactful way. This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of cinema advertising in India.”
Abinav Varma Kalidindi, CEO of Ikonz Studios, said, “Our platform is designed to turn real-world spaces into interactive, immersive experiences where brands can meaningfully connect with their audiences. By combining full-stack holographic technology with celebrity and IP integrations, we enable brands to create moments that are both memorable and highly engaging.”
Cinema advertising typically relies on long viewing times and audience attention. The new platform is intended to add interactive elements and allow campaigns to be deployed across multiple locations, with reporting tools to measure performance.