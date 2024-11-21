Qoruz unveils AI tools to revolutionise influencer marketing

Qoruz, an influencer marketing platform, has officially launched AI-powered features, designed to enhance influencer marketing with advanced creator insights, automated recommendations, and predictive analytics. This development aims to provide brands and agencies with smarter tools to streamline their processes and achieve better campaign outcomes.
As the creator economy continues to grow, marketers are demanding precise and efficient solutions to navigate the complex world of influencer marketing. AI-led features address this need by combining the power of artificial intelligence with real-time insights to streamline the campaign process. The feature enables marketers to predict campaign outcomes, select the most relevant influencers automatically, and refine their strategies based on live data. These capabilities are expected to save time, reduce inefficiencies, and deliver better ROI for businesses of all sizes.
The platform’s AI-powered tools also enhance competitor intelligence, campaign library, creative ideation and more, allowing brands to benchmark their campaigns against industry leaders and adjust strategies accordingly. By eliminating guesswork and manual effort, AI-powered features launched by Qoruz AI ensure that marketers can make informed decisions at every stage of their campaigns.
Speaking about the launch, Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, Co-Founder and CEO of Qoruz, shared: "We have been exploring the idea of AI-enablement in influencer marketing for the past two years, carefully identifying the right areas where AI could truly benefit brand marketing teams. The current wave of AI-led launches at Qoruz is designed to go beyond discovery and reporting for influencer campaigns. It will help brand strategists pinpoint the right areas to invest in and determine the best timing to activate and accelerate influencer efforts. This is a big step forward, and we’re excited to see how it empowers brands and agencies to work more effectively and achieve greater results."
Prabakaran B, Co-Founder and CTO of Qoruz said, "Building Qoruz AI has been a journey of turning years of raw data into something marketers can actually use. The challenge was not just about creating features but about making sure every insight and every recommendation adds real value to their campaigns. This is not just another layer of technology. It is a set of features built from the ground up to tackle real-world problems with precision and simplicity. Seeing it come to life and knowing it is going to make a difference for marketers is incredibly rewarding."