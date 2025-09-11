Qoruz secures influencer marketing partnership for Johnson’s Baby

Johnson’s Baby has partnered with influencer marketing platform Qoruz to support its creator-led campaigns in India. As a part of the partnership, the agency is expected to manage large-scale creator initiatives, particularly in Tier II and Tier III markets, by working with micro and nano influencers.
According to the company, the tie-up will help streamline creator identification, workflow execution, competition analysis, and post-campaign measurement. The move comes as creator-driven marketing grows in importance in high-trust categories such as baby care.
Through the agency’s technology, the brand aims to reduce operational challenges and improve tracking and analytics across its influencer campaigns.
Speaking on the collaboration, Kriti Malhotra, Influencer Marketing Manager, Johnson's Baby - Kenvue, said, “Managing over 2,000 creators at scale requires more than just coordination; it needs infrastructure that supports intelligent decisions across the campaign lifecycle. With Qoruz, we’ve streamlined how we plan and monitor creator collaborations, optimise influencer mixes, and measure performance with greater clarity. This has helped us deliver campaigns that are not just larger, but more accountable, with stronger outcomes and better ROI.”
Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, Co-Founder and CEO of Qoruz, added, “Managing creator programs today means navigating complexity across people, regions, formats and timelines. Kenvue’s teams are using Qoruz to run high-volume creator campaigns with sharper visibility, faster decisions and tighter control over outcomes, the kind of execution that simply isn’t possible without the right systems in place.”