Quess Corp onboards Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador

Quess Corp, announced the appointment of Jasprit Bumrah as the brand ambassador for its workforce management vertical. This two-year partnership brings together Quess Corp, with one of cricket’s admired figures.
"On signing Jasprit Bumrah as the face of our Workforce Management business," Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED & Group CEO, Quess Corp. said, "We are excited to welcome Jasprit Bumrah to the Quess family. His remarkable journey in the world of cricket, characterised by hard work, dedication, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence, mirrors the ethos of our Workforce Management division. We believe that his influence will inspire both our clients and our workforce, reinforcing our commitment to providing best-in-class services.”
Reflecting on the partnership, Jasprit Bumrah, represented by RISE Worldwide, said, “I am excited to join Quess as their brand ambassador. Quess Corp’s dedication to nurturing talent and building strong teams is something I admire and I look forward to being part of Quess Corp’s journey for a successful innings together.”