Quick commerce platforms face allegations of unfair business practices

As per reports, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has referred a complaint regarding alleged unfair business practices by quick commerce players to the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
The complaint was lodged by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) with the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry. Quick commerce platforms typically deliver goods within 10 to 30 minutes, with companies like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart leading the market.
@AICPDF raises urgent issues about quick commerce, highlighting how key concerns are overshadowed by debates on convenience & technology.— AICPDF (@AICPDF) September 16, 2024
Are dark stores bypassing laws?
Is predatory pricing the only model?
Labor violations rampant?
AICPDF calls for **urgent govt…
AICPDF President Darshil Patil stated that the federation's letter to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has been forwarded to the CCI, highlighting concerns about anti-competitive practices among quick commerce firms. The federation intends to file a formal complaint with the CCI against quick commerce players, requesting an investigation into their practices.
Upon receiving a complaint, the CCI will assess the allegations. If there appears to be a prima facie violation of competition norms, the matter will be subject to a detailed investigation. AICPDF represents approximately eight lakh entities and argues that the rapid expansion of quick commerce platforms is creating an uneven playing field that adversely affects small retailers.