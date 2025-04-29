Quirk Head bags creative & digital mandate for Marriott Udaipur & Jim Corbett

Quirk Head, a boutique marketing agency specialising in hospitality branding, has been appointed as the official Social Media and Creative Design Partner for the newly opened Marriott Udaipur and Marriott Jim Corbett.
The two properties are the latest additions to Marriott’s portfolio in India and will see Quirk Head managing digital storytelling and creative output for their online presence. The agency currently works with several five-star hotels and resorts across the country and continues to expand its footprint in the premium hospitality marketing space.
“This partnership is a proud moment for us. At Quirk Head, we believe that luxury hospitality deserves storytelling that’s as immersive as the experiences themselves. With Udaipur Marriott Hotel and Jim Corbett Marriott Resort and Spa, we’re not just handling social media channels—we’re crafting a narrative that resonates with today’s discerning traveler. Our goal is simple: to make these destinations unmissable in the digital world,” said Shreiya Khanna, founder of Quirk Head.