R K SWAMY reports 12.2% rise in Q1 FY26 consolidated income

R K SWAMY Limited reported a consolidated total income of Rs 80.25 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, marking a 12.2% increase from Rs 71.50 crore in the same period last year. The company’s consolidated profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 3.60 crore, up 16.5% from Rs 3.09 crore a year ago.
Commenting on the report, Shekar Swamy, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer at R K SWAMY Ltd., said, “We see this year as a period focused on execution. We have many marketing disciplines working together and the relevance of integration is stronger than ever. With new infrastructure coming on stream, and sustained new business initiatives, we remain focused on enabling our Clients to grow.”
Rajeev Newar, Group Chief Finance Officer, R K SWAMY, added, "Our financial approach is to invest in areas of future growth, and improve margins through a better mix of higher value-adding services. Our performance in the first quarter should be viewed in the context of the global uncertainty, which has made Clients cautious. We are moving forward exactly as per the plans outlined during our IPO."