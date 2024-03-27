R K Swamy posts 16% growth in nine-month EBITDA; YoY PAT surges by 27%

R K Swamy Limited has announced its financial results for the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2023.
Highlights:
- Gross margins defined as Revenue from Operations less Operating expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 was higher by 15% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous Fiscal year.
- EBITDA for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 was higher by 16% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous Fiscal year.
- PAT for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 was higher by 27% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous Fiscal year.
Consolidated Performance Highlights (₹ in lakhs)
|
Particulars
|
9M
FY 24
|
9M
FY 23
|
Variance %
|
Q3
FY 24
|
Q3
FY 23
|
Revenue from Operations
|
21323
|
20992
|
|
7214
|
7634
|
Operating Expenses
|
6132
|
7742
|
|
1943
|
2699
|
Gross Margin
|
15191
|
13249
|
15%
|
5271
|
4935
|
Gross Margin %
|
71%
|
63%
|
|
73%
|
65%
|
Other Income
|
284
|
531
|
|
138
|
92
|
EBITDA
|
3403
|
2939
|
16%
|
1306
|
1167
|
EBITDA % to Total Income
|
16%
|
14%
|
|
18%
|
15%
|
PAT
|
1355
|
1065
|
27%
|
562
|
476
|
PAT %
|
6%
|
5%
|
|
8%
|
6%
Commenting on the results, Shekar Swamy, Group CEO, R K Swamy Limited said, “We are pleased to share the results with our new extended family of shareholders. Our recently concluded public offering of shares was subscribed 26 times. Our listed journey has begun and we are looking forward to the next phase of our growth journey.”
Rajeev Newar, Group CFO, R K Swamy Limited added, “Our industry performance is skewed towards the latter half of the year. The fourth quarter is usually the period when budgets are exhausted and tend to be the largest quarter. We are happy to report a 27% growth in PAT for the nine months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous Fiscal year.”