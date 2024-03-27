Industry Updates

R K Swamy posts 16% growth in nine-month EBITDA; YoY PAT surges by 27%

R K Swamy Limited has announced its financial results for the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights:

  • Gross margins defined as Revenue from Operations less Operating expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 was higher by 15% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous Fiscal year.
  • EBITDA for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 was higher by 16% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous Fiscal year.
  • PAT for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 was higher by 27% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous Fiscal year.

Consolidated Performance Highlights  (₹ in lakhs)                                                                                                                                                                                

                                

Particulars

9M

FY 24

9M

FY 23

Variance %

Q3

FY 24

Q3

FY 23

Revenue from Operations

21323

20992

 

7214

7634

Operating Expenses

6132

7742

 

1943

2699

Gross Margin

15191

13249

15%

5271

4935

Gross Margin %

71%

63%

 

73%

65%

Other Income

284

531

 

138

92

EBITDA

3403

2939

16%

1306

1167

EBITDA % to Total Income

16%

14%

 

18%

15%

PAT

1355

1065

27%

562

476

PAT %

6%

5%

 

8%

6%

 

Commenting on the results, Shekar Swamy, Group CEO, R K Swamy Limited said, “We are pleased to share the results with our new extended family of shareholders. Our recently concluded public offering of shares was subscribed 26 times. Our listed journey has begun and we are looking forward to the next phase of our growth journey.”

Rajeev Newar, Group CFO, R K Swamy Limited added, “Our industry performance is skewed towards the latter half of the year. The fourth quarter is usually the period when budgets are exhausted and tend to be the largest quarter. We are happy to report a 27% growth in PAT for the nine months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous Fiscal year.”

