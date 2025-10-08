Industry Updates

R K Swamy, Ogilvy, DDB Mudra among winners at 10th IndIAA Awards

Creative agencies and brands, including Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Mutual Fund, Asian Paints, and others also received awards across multiple categories.

Social Samosa
Gaurav Banerjee (66)

The 10th edition of the IndIAA Awards 2025, presented by the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), celebrated excellence in advertising by recognising campaigns creating societal impact through the ‘Changemakers for Good Awards’.

These awards, felicitated by the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA), honour marketing and advertising efforts that bring about real societal change rather than just selling products

The winners in four categories were:

  • Advertising: R K Swamy for ‘Happy Breastfeeding Week - Himalaya Babycare’
  • Innovation: R K Swamy for ‘Happy Breastfeeding Week - Himalaya Babycare’
  • Government: Associated Advertising Pvt Ltd for ‘T-Safe Awareness Campaign: Telangana Police - Women Safety Wing’
  • Industry Leader: Ramesh Narayan

Creative agencies and brands also received awards across multiple categories. Among the winners were Hero MotoCorp (Automotives & Accessories), HDFC Mutual Fund (Banking & Finance), Asian Paints (Home Décor & Fittings), Colgate-Palmolive (Personal Care), and Meta (Telecom & Technology).

Other winners included Urban Company, Gabit, Dream11, Tanishq, Swiggy, MakeMyTrip, and Stayfree.

Creative agencies included Ogilvy India, Moonshot, DDB Mudra, Lowe Lintas, and Creativeland Asia, while media agencies such as Madison Media, Wavemaker, Havas Media, EssenceMediacom, Starcom, and IPG Mediabrands were recognised for delivering some of the year’s most memorable campaigns.

Shilpa Shetty was recognised as the Most Disruptive Brand in the Entertainment Industry by the IAA India Chapter.

Speaking on the awards, Arun Srinivas, Jury Chairperson and Managing Director & Country Head, Meta India, said, “It’s been a privilege and an honor to go through hundreds of campaigns across multiple creatives and sectors. It truly is a testament to the creative excellence that our country has always been known for. Having been a marketer on the other side and now working with one of the leading digital platforms, it’s incredible to see how creative excellence has kept pace with changing times. This year, we also added a digital leg to understand how brands across campaigns are excelling in storytelling, one of the key factors, along with creative quality and messaging clarity, in deciding these awards. It’s great to see both homegrown and new-age brands continuing to achieve their objectives through impactful creative storytelling.”

Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA India Chapter, addressing the august gathering, said, “The IndIAA Awards have always stood for creative work backed by insight and purpose. What makes them unique is the integrity of the process, real campaigns shortlisted by editors and judged by top advertisers, the very people who approve great ideas every day. As we celebrate the 10th edition, we’re proud to honour work that not only drives business but uses communication as a force for good. Tonight, we celebrate the power of ideas, the brilliance of execution, and the collaboration that defines Indian advertising.”

Jaideep Gandhi, Vice President IAA India Chapter & Chairperson, IAA IndIAA Awards 2025, added, “It’s been incredibly fulfilling to see the IndIAA Awards grow into one of the most respected recognitions in our industry. What makes us special is the integrity of the process - real campaigns, judged by real clients. As we celebrate the 10th edition, I’m proud that we continue to honour work that blends creativity, effectiveness, and a genuine commitment to being a force for good. Congratulations to all the winners.”

The jury for the Changemakers for Good Awards included Shreyams Kumar (President, Indian Newspapers Society), Abhishek Karnani, Rana Barua (President, The Advertising Club), and Ajay Kakar (Indian Society of Advertisers).

Full list of award recipients:

Automotives & accessories

Hero Vida Scooter Vs EV
Client: Hero MotoCorp Ltd 
Creative Agency: Creativeland Asia Group
Media Agency: WPP Media

Banking and finance

HDFC Mutual Fund Zindagi Ke Liye SIP | We are all investors
Client: HDFC Mutual Fund
Creative Agency:  BBH India
Media Agency: DDB Mudra 

Consumer durables & utilities

Native RO by Urban Company Filter Toh Pagal Hai | Lambi Judai
Client: Urban Company
Creative Agency: Manja 
Media Agency: IPG Mediabrands India

Consumer electronics

Gabit Smart Ring #WhatAreYouTracking
Client: Gabit 
Creative Agency: Moonshot

Corporate (Joint winners in this category)

Adani Group Pehle Pankha Aayega, Phir Bijli Aayegi
Client: Adani Group 
Creative Agency: Ogilvy India 
Media Agency: DDB Mudramax

Nanhi Kali Lessons From a Football
Client: Mahindra Group 
Creative Agency: Ogilvy India
Media Agency: Interactive Avenues

Entertainment & media, gaming

Dream 11 Aapki Team Mein Kaun?
Client: Dream 11 
Creative Agency: Tilt Brand Solution & ZeroFifty
Media Agency: Wavemaker India

Fashion & accessories (Joint Winners in this category)

Campus #MoveYourWay
Client: Campus Activewear
Creative Agency: Moonshot 
Media Agency: Madison Media 

Tanishq Rivaah, Marriage crafted by you 
Client: Titan Company Limited 
Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas
Media Agency: Madison Media 

Food & beverages

Kitkat Break Par Sirf Break
Client: Nestle India 
Creative Agency: VML 
Media Agency: Zenith (Publicis Media)

Home Care Essentials, Misc. Home Goods & Stationery

Eveready Ultima Lasts 400 pc Longer | In 10 Minutes On Zepto
Client: Eveready Industries India
Media Agency: Starcomm 

Home Decor, Infra & Fittings 

Asian Paints Socha Bhi Nahin Hoga
Client: Asian Paints Ltd 
Agency: Ogilvy India  
Media Agency: Madison Media 

Insurance

General Insurance Council Achaa Kiya Insurance Liya
Client: General Insurance
Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas

Online Classifieds, Commerce & Services (Joint Winners in this category)

Swiggy Instamart Name It, We’ll Get It. In 10 Mins.
Client: Swiggy Ltd 
Creative Agency: Moonshot 
Media Agency: Havas Media India 

MakeMyTrip Acco campaign
Client: MakeMyTrip
Creative Agency: Moonshot 
Media Agency: EssenceMediacom

Personal care

Colgate Indianis Dentris
Client: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
Creative Agency: Ogilvy India  
Media Agency: Wavemaker India 

Pharma Hygiene & Wellness 

Protinex Test Your Strength
Client: Danone India
Creative Agency: Schbang
Media Agency: Wavemaker India 

Telecom, Technology & Logistics 

Meta AI Aaj Kya Karoge?
Client: Meta 
Creative Agency: DDB Mudra 
Media Agency: EssenceMediacom

Voice of Change 

Stayfree #BetaStayfreeLeAana
Client: Kenvue 
Creative Agency: DDB Mudra   
Media Agency: IPG Mediabrands India

