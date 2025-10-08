R K Swamy, Ogilvy, DDB Mudra among winners at 10th IndIAA Awards

The 10th edition of the IndIAA Awards 2025, presented by the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), celebrated excellence in advertising by recognising campaigns creating societal impact through the ‘Changemakers for Good Awards’.
These awards, felicitated by the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA), honour marketing and advertising efforts that bring about real societal change rather than just selling products
The winners in four categories were:
- Advertising: R K Swamy for ‘Happy Breastfeeding Week - Himalaya Babycare’
- Innovation: R K Swamy for ‘Happy Breastfeeding Week - Himalaya Babycare’
- Government: Associated Advertising Pvt Ltd for ‘T-Safe Awareness Campaign: Telangana Police - Women Safety Wing’
- Industry Leader: Ramesh Narayan
Creative agencies and brands also received awards across multiple categories. Among the winners were Hero MotoCorp (Automotives & Accessories), HDFC Mutual Fund (Banking & Finance), Asian Paints (Home Décor & Fittings), Colgate-Palmolive (Personal Care), and Meta (Telecom & Technology).
Other winners included Urban Company, Gabit, Dream11, Tanishq, Swiggy, MakeMyTrip, and Stayfree.
Creative agencies included Ogilvy India, Moonshot, DDB Mudra, Lowe Lintas, and Creativeland Asia, while media agencies such as Madison Media, Wavemaker, Havas Media, EssenceMediacom, Starcom, and IPG Mediabrands were recognised for delivering some of the year’s most memorable campaigns.
Shilpa Shetty was recognised as the Most Disruptive Brand in the Entertainment Industry by the IAA India Chapter.
Speaking on the awards, Arun Srinivas, Jury Chairperson and Managing Director & Country Head, Meta India, said, “It’s been a privilege and an honor to go through hundreds of campaigns across multiple creatives and sectors. It truly is a testament to the creative excellence that our country has always been known for. Having been a marketer on the other side and now working with one of the leading digital platforms, it’s incredible to see how creative excellence has kept pace with changing times. This year, we also added a digital leg to understand how brands across campaigns are excelling in storytelling, one of the key factors, along with creative quality and messaging clarity, in deciding these awards. It’s great to see both homegrown and new-age brands continuing to achieve their objectives through impactful creative storytelling.”
Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA India Chapter, addressing the august gathering, said, “The IndIAA Awards have always stood for creative work backed by insight and purpose. What makes them unique is the integrity of the process, real campaigns shortlisted by editors and judged by top advertisers, the very people who approve great ideas every day. As we celebrate the 10th edition, we’re proud to honour work that not only drives business but uses communication as a force for good. Tonight, we celebrate the power of ideas, the brilliance of execution, and the collaboration that defines Indian advertising.”
Jaideep Gandhi, Vice President IAA India Chapter & Chairperson, IAA IndIAA Awards 2025, added, “It’s been incredibly fulfilling to see the IndIAA Awards grow into one of the most respected recognitions in our industry. What makes us special is the integrity of the process - real campaigns, judged by real clients. As we celebrate the 10th edition, I’m proud that we continue to honour work that blends creativity, effectiveness, and a genuine commitment to being a force for good. Congratulations to all the winners.”
The jury for the Changemakers for Good Awards included Shreyams Kumar (President, Indian Newspapers Society), Abhishek Karnani, Rana Barua (President, The Advertising Club), and Ajay Kakar (Indian Society of Advertisers).
Full list of award recipients:
Automotives & accessories
Hero Vida Scooter Vs EV
Client: Hero MotoCorp Ltd
Creative Agency: Creativeland Asia Group
Media Agency: WPP Media
Banking and finance
HDFC Mutual Fund Zindagi Ke Liye SIP | We are all investors
Client: HDFC Mutual Fund
Creative Agency: BBH India
Media Agency: DDB Mudra
Consumer durables & utilities
Native RO by Urban Company Filter Toh Pagal Hai | Lambi Judai
Client: Urban Company
Creative Agency: Manja
Media Agency: IPG Mediabrands India
Consumer electronics
Gabit Smart Ring #WhatAreYouTracking
Client: Gabit
Creative Agency: Moonshot
Corporate (Joint winners in this category)
Adani Group Pehle Pankha Aayega, Phir Bijli Aayegi
Client: Adani Group
Creative Agency: Ogilvy India
Media Agency: DDB Mudramax
Nanhi Kali Lessons From a Football
Client: Mahindra Group
Creative Agency: Ogilvy India
Media Agency: Interactive Avenues
Entertainment & media, gaming
Dream 11 Aapki Team Mein Kaun?
Client: Dream 11
Creative Agency: Tilt Brand Solution & ZeroFifty
Media Agency: Wavemaker India
Fashion & accessories (Joint Winners in this category)
Campus #MoveYourWay
Client: Campus Activewear
Creative Agency: Moonshot
Media Agency: Madison Media
Tanishq Rivaah, Marriage crafted by you
Client: Titan Company Limited
Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas
Media Agency: Madison Media
Food & beverages
Kitkat Break Par Sirf Break
Client: Nestle India
Creative Agency: VML
Media Agency: Zenith (Publicis Media)
Home Care Essentials, Misc. Home Goods & Stationery
Eveready Ultima Lasts 400 pc Longer | In 10 Minutes On Zepto
Client: Eveready Industries India
Media Agency: Starcomm
Home Decor, Infra & Fittings
Asian Paints Socha Bhi Nahin Hoga
Client: Asian Paints Ltd
Agency: Ogilvy India
Media Agency: Madison Media
Insurance
General Insurance Council Achaa Kiya Insurance Liya
Client: General Insurance
Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas
Online Classifieds, Commerce & Services (Joint Winners in this category)
Swiggy Instamart Name It, We’ll Get It. In 10 Mins.
Client: Swiggy Ltd
Creative Agency: Moonshot
Media Agency: Havas Media India
MakeMyTrip Acco campaign
Client: MakeMyTrip
Creative Agency: Moonshot
Media Agency: EssenceMediacom
Personal care
Colgate Indianis Dentris
Client: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
Creative Agency: Ogilvy India
Media Agency: Wavemaker India
Pharma Hygiene & Wellness
Protinex Test Your Strength
Client: Danone India
Creative Agency: Schbang
Media Agency: Wavemaker India
Telecom, Technology & Logistics
Meta AI Aaj Kya Karoge?
Client: Meta
Creative Agency: DDB Mudra
Media Agency: EssenceMediacom
Voice of Change
Stayfree #BetaStayfreeLeAana
Client: Kenvue
Creative Agency: DDB Mudra
Media Agency: IPG Mediabrands India