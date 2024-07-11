Rahil Mohammad unveils his new agency 'Where is the brief'

Rahil Mohammad, with over 10 years of experience in the Advertising and Marketing industry, has recently launched his own agency 'Where Is The Brief'.
Announcing the news on LinkedIn, Mohammad said, "It took me 10+ years in the Advertising & Marketing world and a strong risk-taking appetite to finally dive into doing what I really love and doing it my way without compromising on my health. No more jumping places to find work-life balance rather created one for me and like-minded people."
Mohammad has also stated that it is 'not a regular retainer agency', but one that aims to produce creative work that meets business objectives. It also cuts the processes including onboarding business and elaborate documentation, and simply wants to kickstart work the moment brands reach out to them.
The agency is accepting briefs related to brand, strategy, content, creative, community and social conversations.
Prior to launching his own agency, Mohammad held key positions including Social Media Head at Ola Electric, Director of Creatives, Content and Social at Unacademy, Chief Creative Officer at Doodlebawa, and Creative Lead at Paytm Insider, showcasing his diverse expertise across various facets of creative and strategic roles within the industry.