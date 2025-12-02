Rahul Mathew poised to join McCann Worldgroup India as CCO

Rahul Mathew, currently Chief Creative Officer at DDB Mudra, is expected to assume the role of Chief Creative Officer at McCann Worldgroup India following the Omnicom–IPG merger, according to several media reports. The merger was formally completed on 26 November 2025. An official announcement on the revised India leadership structure is yet to be issued.
Mathew joined DDB Mudra in 2014 as Creative Head – West and went on to hold several senior positions before being elevated to CCO in 2021. His move would mark a return to McCann, where he previously served as Executive Creative Director between 2010 and 2013.
Prior to that, Mathew worked with Y&R in Kuala Lumpur and with McCann Erickson in Mumbai from 2003 to 2007, establishing himself across regional and international markets. His career spans two decades of creative leadership across major networks.