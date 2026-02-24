Rahul Titus joins Publicis Groupe as Global Influencer Lead

Publicis Groupe has appointed Rahul Titus as Global Influencer Lead. He announced the move in a post on his LinkedIn.
Sharing his appointment, Titus wrote, “This has been in the making for a while, so very excited to share that I’ve joined Publicis Groupe to lead the influencer capability globally.”
He added, “In this new role, I will be bringing together our influencer agencies to deliver a consistent influencer solution for our clients that drives impact and growth. Thank you Talia Raviv and everyone else at the Groupe for the vote of confidence as we build the future of the social and influencer ecosystem. Grateful for the journey so far. Ready to build what’s next.”
In his new role, Titus is expected to bring together influencer agencies and deliver influencer solutions for clients to drive growth and impact.
Titus most recently served as Global Head of Influence at Ogilvy, overseeing an influencer marketing network globally and leading specialist teams across more than 40 countries.
He also led WPP Onefluence for L’Oréal and later headed influencer operations for WPP Open X at WPP, supporting global campaigns for The Coca-Cola Company.
Earlier at Ogilvy, he was Managing Partner and Head of Influence for the UK and EMEA region, setting the strategic direction for influencer marketing across major international brands.
He has also held leadership roles at YMU as Director of Social Talent and at MediaCom, where he established and led the agency’s global influencer offering.
Prior to that, he worked at Dentsu Aegis Network in product development and content strategy roles across AMNET and iProspect, and began his career in SEO and media planning, including an internship at Ogilvy & Mather.