Rainforest Alliance announces Ajinkya Rahane as brand ambassador

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, has joined the Rainforest Alliance’s Ambassador Program, which includes individuals from various fields who support the organisation's mission to promote sustainability. The program aims to use social and market forces to protect nature and improve the lives of farmers and forest communities.
Rahane, who has worked with farmers in Maharashtra, has been brought on as an ambassador to raise awareness about environmental issues, sustainable agriculture, and responsible consumer choices.
Through its programs, the Rainforest Alliance works to protect forests and partner with local communities to address environmental challenges and promote long-term sustainability.
Rainforest Alliance CEO Santiago Gowland says, “Ajinkya is a stellar example of someone who is passionate about building a better world for his children, and for generations to come. His dedication to our alliance shows how individual passion can kickstart the urgent, transformative work needed to protect our planet's precious resources. Happy to have him on board."
On his appointment, Rahane says “I am very happy to have been onboarded as an ambassador with the Rainforest Alliance. Agriculture is my passion and through my partnership with Rainforest Alliance, I am hoping to contribute my bit to promote sustainability and help the farming community.”
The Rainforest Alliance’s Ambassador Program brings together individuals from various sectors who are committed to making a positive impact.