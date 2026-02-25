Raj Cooling Systems appoints Bhagyashree Dassani as brand ambassador

Raj Cooling Systems Private Limited has appointed Bollywood actress Bhagyashree Dassani as its brand ambassador for its new air purifier under the brand name Kiozy+.
Speaking about the launch, Kalpesh Manubhai Ramoliya said, "At Raj Cooling Systems, we believe that clean air is a basic necessity, not a privilege. With Kiozy+, we want to empower families and professionals to take control of their indoor environment and protect their health. Our product demonstrates our dedication to developing new ideas while delivering products of high quality that benefit our customers' health."
Speaking on her association with the brand, Bhagyashree Dassani said, "Clean air has a direct impact on our immunity and overall health. The Kiozy+ system uses an intelligent design that delivers air purification through its comfortable living spaces and attractive design elements, which create a healthy environment. I am delighted to be associated with a brand that truly prioritizes healthier living."
The launch marks the brand’s expansion into the wellness and lifestyle segment.